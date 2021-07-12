Just 25 mega-cities emit 52% of world's urban greenhouse gas

New Delhi, July 12: The top 25 cities account for 52 per cent of the total urban greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and cities in Europe, Australia and the US have significantly higher per capita emissions than cities in developing countries, new research covering 167 cities globally has revealed.

While covering just 2 per cent of the Earth's surface, cities are big contributors to the climate crisis, but current urban GHG mitigation targets are not sufficient to achieve global climate change targets by the end of this century.

"Nowadays, more than 50 per cent of the global population resides in cities. Cities are reported to be responsible for more than 70 per cent of GHG emissions, and they share a big responsibility for the decarbonisation of the global economy," said Shaoqing Chen from Sun Yat-sen University, China, in a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.