Kashmir Sikh body to donate Rs 10 lakh for repair of gurdwara damaged in Kabul attack

Srinagar, 21 June: A Sikh body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced it will donate Rs 10 lakh for the repair of a gurdwara damaged in a terror attack in Kabul over the weekend.
While condemning the attack that left two people dead, Baldev Singh Raina, chairman of United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum, said they have been saddened by the incident of terror attack in Karte Parwan Gurudwara Kabul. “This was a painful incident and we condemned this attack. This attack is on humanity and Sikh community which is staying peacefully in Afghanistan,” he said, in a written statement.
Urging the Taliban government in Afghanistan to take care of the Sikh minorities, he said: “I assure that they (Sikhs) will always be available for the growth and development of the country. Sikhs of Afghanistan and India also share a bond of love and brotherhood.”
He said the United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum will donate Rs ten lakh for the repair and renovation of Karte Parwan Gurudwara. “We will raise more funds,” he said.
“In these difficult times we want to assure that every Sikh of India is with Afghan Sikhs and Sikh community will rebuild whole Afghanistan and always support the Govt,” he added.
While claiming the attack, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has reportedly said that they fought for more than three hours with Taliban fighters who tried to intervene to protect the gurdwara.