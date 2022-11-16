Kashmiri journalist gets Jaipur Foot USA's first 'Global Humanitarian Award' in New York

New York, Nov 16: A Kashmiri was the first recipient of Jaipur Foot USA's first ever Global Humanitarian Award at a ceremony held in the Indian Consulate, New York.

The organisation, an NGO working for underprivileged and physically challenged people, while announcing the award said that it has been constituted to honour and recognise the selfless work of Indians who without caring for their lives, manage to help those in need.

In a statement, Jaipur Foot USA said that such people are always a call away when it comes to humanitarian efforts transcending borders.