Kazakhstan detains nearly 1,700 more after violent unrest

As the unrest mounted, the authorities attempted to mollify the protesters and announced a 180-day cap on fuel prices. The ministerial Cabinet resigned, and Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country's former longtime leader, was ousted from his influential post of head of the National Security Council.



Still, over the next few days, the demonstrations turned violent, with dozens of civilians and law enforcement officers killed.



In Almaty, Kazakhstan's former capital and largest city, protesters set government buildings on fire and briefly seized the airport. The unrest was largely quelled by last weekend.