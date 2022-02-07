‘Kids learnt less words with more screen exposure during pandemic’

London: The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, for two years, led to lockdowns and closure of schools in many countries, affecting children’s education the most.

The international research team investigated the impact of lockdown measures on 2,200 infants between 8 and 36 months across 13 countries in two studies.

The findings showed that, during the lockdown, children who were read to more frequently were reported by their caregivers to have learned more words, relative to their peers who were read to less frequently.