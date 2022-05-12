Kim Jong Un calls for 'maximum emergency' measures following 1st Covid-19 case

The meeting was convened after samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang on Sunday were "consistent with" the virus' highly transmissible Omicron variant, the report said.

At the meeting, the top North Korean leader called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures, telling citizens "to completely block the spread of the malicious virus by thoroughly blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country" and asking officials to prevent transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.