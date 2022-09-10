King Charles III proclaimed as Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

London: King Charles III pledged to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, as he was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday in a ceremony, steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism, televised for the first time in history.

“God save the King” were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the Accession Council. The Accession Council performs a ceremonial role - it officially announces the name of the new monarch.

Charles then made his proclamation speech, which began with the most sorrowful duty to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an example of lifelong love and selfless service.