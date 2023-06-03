Kremlin infighting 'destroying Russian state', says Wagner chief

London: Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Kremlin factions are destroying the state by trying to sow discord between him and Chechen fighters, a media report said.

Prigozhin said a dispute between him and Chechen forces, who are also fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, has been resolved, The Guardian reported.

But the Wagner chief blamed the discord on unidentified Kremlin factions - which he calls "Kremlin towers", the report said.