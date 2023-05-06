Live streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Speaking at the Neutral Citation for the Indian Judiciary and National Conference on Digitisation, CJI Chandrachud said: "Today, most of the High Courts are doing live streaming on YouTube. You have those little clips about a judge in the Patna High Court asking an IAS officer why he was not appropriately dressed, or somebody in the Gujarat High Court saying something about why a lawyer is not ready with her cases.

"A lot of funny stuff is going on YouTube, which we need to control because this is serious. What happens in a court is extremely serious stuff. Live streaming we are doing has a flip side. We as judges need to train ourselves as we are now working in the age of social media," said the CJI.