Liz Truss set to be next UK Prime Minister

London: Liz Truss has been named as the new Conservative leader on Monday afternoon -- and she will become UK PM on Tuesday, media reports said.

Truss takes the helm of a country in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis after seeing off the former chancellor’s challenge with support from 81,326 party members, compared to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399, Daily Mail reported.

The 57 per cent to 43 per cent result -- closer than some had expected -- was announced by 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady in a glitzy ceremony at the QE2 Centre in Westminster, the report said.