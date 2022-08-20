Loan app scam: Rs 500 cr sent to China; 22 Indians arrested

The arrested individuals were working on behest of Chinese nationals. Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said that hundreds of complaints were received by Delhi Police that instant loan applications are disbursing loans at higher rates and even after payment of loan, they are extorting money using the morphed nude pictures.



"The IFSO took cognizance of the same and started analysing the complaints during which it was found that more than 100 such apps are involved in the loan and extortion racket," Malhotra said.



The police carried out extensive technical analysis after which it was learnt that all the apps were seeking "malicious permissions" from the user.



After obtaining the access permissions, the contacts, chats, messages and images of the user were being uploaded to the servers based in China and Hong Kong. The analysis of the money route also revealed that the money was being routed to China through Hawala and crypto-currencies.



"Applications were developed in the garb of loan providing apps. These applications were malicious in nature and seek all permissions from the user. Applications were hosted on Google Play and websites. Users in need of loan downloaded the applications by granting all the permission. Soon after this, the application started uploading the contact lists, chats, images of the user to the servers hosted in China and other parts," the police officer said.