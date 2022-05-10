'Long COVID in children majorly undiagnosed'

New York: Although children were less affected with Covid-19, among those infected majority are likely to develop long Covid similar to adults. However, their condition often remains undiagnosed, the media reported.

It's not clear how many children go on to develop long Covid, because there's not enough research on it in this age group. Many parents may also not know their child has long Covid, or the child's paediatrician hasn't recognised it as such, CNN reported.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 13 million children have tested positive for Covid in the US alone, since the start of the pandemic. While the global number may not be properly available, studies suggest that between 2 per cent and 10 per cent of infected children will develop long Covid, but the number may be larger.