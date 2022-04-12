‘Look at Europe, not India when it comes to Russian oil’

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has given a resounding retort to an Al-Jazeera reporter asking her to look at Europe when she said India risked sanctions for currency arrangements for energy purchases.

“If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe,” he said, and after pausing dramatically as if making a mental calculation, he added, “Probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So you might want to think about that.”