Low-cost blood thinning drug may potentially treat, prevent COVID-19: Study

“There is still an urgent need for an effective treatment of COVID-19 and the early results of our trials show inhaled heparin is safe and effective,” said study lead Professor Frank van Haren from ANU.

“This drug is already available in hospitals all over the world and it is a very inexpensive drug. If it is as effective as our early results suggest, it could have a major impact in our fight against COVID,” van Haren said.

Heparin, which is normally administered via injection, is a blood thinner used to treat and prevent blood clots across the world and is widely available.

“Inhaled heparin has antiviral properties which work by binding to the spike proteins the coronavirus uses to enter the cells of the body,” said Professor Clive Page, from King’s College London in the UK, who is co-leading the global studies.