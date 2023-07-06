Macron's diplomatic advisor discusses India-France strategic dialogue with Ajit Doval

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France next week, Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval here on Thursday.

Bonne also met Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the course of his visit.

According to sources, Doval and Bonne took forward the strategic dialogue between India and France. The main point of discussion was Modi's forthcoming visit to France next week, where he will be the guest of honour during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14.

French President Macron has invited Modi to visit France.

The Bastille Day parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces marching alongside their French counterparts.

France is a key partner of India in the field of defence, space and nuclear technology.