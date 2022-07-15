Man acquitted in 1985 Air India plane bombing shot dead in Canada

He was sentenced to nine years in prison and was released in 2016.



Reyat was also convicted of perjury for lying when he testified in the trial of Malik and Bagri.



The Sun site quoted Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sergeant Timothy Pierotti as saying, "We are aware of Mr. Malik's background, though at this time we are still working to determine the motive".



He said that the police were confident that there were witnesses who could help with the investigation.



Retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Bass, who had overseen the investigation into the terrorist attack, indicated to the Sun that Malik had many enemies.



"I'm not privy to the ongoing investigations on Malik right now, but I can say that from years when I was (investigating) that he was involved in a number of activities that might bring him into conflict with other people," the former official of Canada's federal police told the Sun.