Markets, malls in Pakistan to close by 8:30 pm to save electricity

Asif announced the Cabinet’s decision in a press conference, where he was flanked by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan, and Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Geo News reported.

The Defence Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to cut the usage of electricity by all departments of the federal government by 30 per cent. The Prime Minister, according to Asif, also ordered the officials against unnecessary consumption of electricity in offices.