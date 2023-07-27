MEA slams China's 'unacceptable' stapled visas for Arunachal players

The incident came to light when a 12-member team of Wushu players, set to participate in the World University Games in China's Chengdu, faced complications as three players from Arunachal Pradesh within the group were granted stapled visas.

Following a thorough examination of the matter, the government made the decision to suspend the team's travel plans. "This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," declared Bagchi, as he outlined India's firm stance on the issue.

The Indian authorities underscored their consistent position on such matters and reaffirmed their prerogative to respond suitably to actions of this nature. The issuance of stapled visas to citizens representing the country in an international sporting event was met with clear disapproval and drew a robust protest from India directed at China.