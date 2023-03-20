Mehul Choksi's name removed from Interpol's 'red' notice list

New Delhi: In a major setback to Indian probe agencies, the Interpol removed fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), from its 'red' notice list.

Choksi was added to the red notice list in December 2018. As per sources, authorities concerned of the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but it didn't budge on the decision.