Military postures elevate risk of armed confrontation between India, China: US

New Delhi: A US intelligence report has warned that "expanded military postures by both India and China along the disputed border" elevates the risk of armed confrontation between the two nuclear-powered neighbours.

The report said that while India and China have engaged in bilateral border talks and resolved border points, relations will remain strained in the wake of the countries' lethal clash in 2020, the most serious in decades.

"The expanded military postures by both India and China along the disputed border elevate the risk of armed confrontation between two nuclear powers that might involve direct threats to US persons and interests and calls for US intervention.