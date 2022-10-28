Mir Junaid briefs EU parliamentarians

Brussels, Belgium, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party President, Mir Junaid, briefed over 12 EU Parliamentarians on the empowering of Grassroots Democracy in Kashmir and the crucial road map for development that is being undertaken by the government, a press note said.
The Parliamentarians included MEPs Salvatore de Meo, MEP Regimenti, MEP Caterina Chinnici. There was also a representative from the cabinet of the president of the EU parliament RobertaMetsola.
The event was attended by curious members of the diplomatic community in Brussels who closely follow developments in South Asia and India in general.
The debate was moderated by Manel Msalmi, the international affairs advisor who stressed the fact that today we are fortunate to have political representatives from the region of Kashmir who are here with us to explain these interesting facts about Indian democracy. Msalmi said that in the past 3 years, there have been some phenomenal changes made at the Grassroots level to effect and impact the lives of common citizens.