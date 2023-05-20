Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, says Gandhian ideals of peace reverberate globally

In a tweet, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with PM Kishida this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G-20 Presidency and Japan's G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better."



Prime Minister Modi landed in Japan's Hiroshima on Friday to participate in the G7 Summit, where he will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders.



While leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister in a statement said, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan."



He said it will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit.



"My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," the Prime Minister said.



From Japan, he will be visiting Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.



Modi will also visit Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Albanese and interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.