Monkeypox cases in Europe tripled in last 2 weeks: WHO

Dr Hans Kluge said in a statement that increased efforts were needed despite the UN health agency’s decision last week that the escalating outbreak did not yet warrant being declared a global health emergency.

Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease, Kluge said.

To date, more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 51 countries worldwide, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.