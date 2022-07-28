Monkeypox hits Europe, America hardest: WHO

Geneva: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Europe and the Americas have been the hardest hit by the global monkeypox outbreak.

Addressing reporters here, the WHO chief said these two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, and warned against stigma and discrimination against people who have contracted the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries. More than 70 percent of these came from the European region and 25 percent from the Americas, he said.