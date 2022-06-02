Moody’s downgrades Pak’s outlook from stable to negative

Islamabad: Global rating agency Moody’s Investor Service on Thursday downgraded cash-strapped Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative, citing “heightened external vulnerability” and uncertainty around securing external financing to meet the country’s needs, a media report has said.

Moody’s said that while it was hopeful Pakistan would complete its IMF review and attract further external financing, if Pakistan failed to do so then it could face a balance of payments crisis.

Pakistan has repeatedly been seeking international aid to support its failing economy, the Dawn reported.

The talks with the International Monetary Fund are being held in the Qatari capital Doha.