Moon 40 mn years older than earlier thought, reveal crystals from lunar surface

“These crystals are the oldest known solids that formed after the giant impact. And because we know how old these crystals are, they serve as an anchor for the lunar chronology,” said Philipp Heck, the Robert A. Pritzker Curator for Meteoritics and Polar Studies at the Field Museum in the US and a professor at the University of Chicago.

The sample of lunar dust used in the study was brought back by Apollo 17 astronauts in the last crewed mission to the Moon in 1972.