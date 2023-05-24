More Australian Universities ban Indian students amid visa fraud concerns

The Federation University in Victoria and Western Sydney University in New South Wales wrote to education agents last week instructing them to no longer recruit students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The development comes even as visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of more “Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home”.