Morocco earthquake death toll mounts to 1,037

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 18.5 km, said the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca.

Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.