Morocco quake death toll surpasses 2000

"There is destruction everywhere," Eyewitnesses near the High Atlas mountains were quoted as saying by CNN

According to USGS, the temblor was the most deadliest to hit the North African country in decades.

The quake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Morocco's High Atlas mountain range on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 18.5 km.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.