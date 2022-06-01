Moscow warns of risk of direct conflict with US

The diplomat was commenting on the news that the US has decided to supply HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. The US said the weapons system will not allow Ukrainian forces to attack Russia and argued that this will prevent a scenario, in which Moscow would consider Washington a party in the conflict, RT reported.

“We’re not providing any weapons that will allow the Ukrainians to attack Russia from inside of Ukraine, and President [Joe] Biden has been very clear on that,” US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the deliveries, adding: “We’re not going to become [a] party to the war.”