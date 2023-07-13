Multiple crises push global hunger figure higher: UN

Rome: Years of multiple global crises have pushed over 122 million more people into hunger since 2019, a new report jointly released by UN agencies revealed.

The 2023 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report said the Covid-19 pandemic, severe weather events around the world and global conflicts, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, combined to increase the number of people facing hunger globally to around 735 million in 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2019, the number was 613 million.

The SOFI report is the UN’s flagship publication on global hunger, and the product of research and monitoring by five specialized agencies: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); World Food Program (WFP); World Health Organization (WHO); and the Unicef.

The report said that nearly 30 per cent of the world’s population, i.e. 2.4 billion people, did not have constant access to food in 2022.