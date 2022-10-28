Musk is now Twitter boss

San Francisco, Oct 28: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

According to a CNBC report citing sources on Friday, Agrawal and Segal have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning.

Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety was also fired, The Washington Post reported.

Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel, and chief customer officer Sarah Personette were also fired by Musk, reports Insider.

The executive’s Musk fired have received handsome payouts.

Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million, according to Insider.

Musk’s entrepreneur friend Jason Calacanis said: “Day zero. Sharpen your blades boys.”

“Seems like the twitter servers are still up and running!” Calacanis added.

“Twitter CEO is my dream job,” he had told Musk earlier.

Musk on Thursday told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter, telling them that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.

In a letter to advertisers, he said that Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.