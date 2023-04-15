Myanmar: Death toll for Kanbalu massacre surpasses 160

Naypyidaw: The number of casualties from a Myanmar military airstrike on a gathering at Pa Zi Gyi village in Sagaing Region continued to rise and exceeded 160, according to figures compiled by the National Unity Government (NUG) and local sources, Myanmar Now reported.

Just before 8 am on Tuesday, a junta fighter jet dropped two bombs on 200 people who were attending an opening ceremony for the new office of the Kanbalu Township People's Administration Team, operating under the publicly mandated National Unity Government (NUG), which the military council has designated a terrorist organisation.

Soon after the initial aerial bombardment, a Mi-35 helicopter opened fire on the area for 10 minutes.