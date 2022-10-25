Naga peace talks to resume soon in Delhi

Kohima: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) would soon resume the peace talk with the government representative for Naga talks, A.K. Mishra in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

An official in Kohima said that NSCN-IM General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, who is now in Nagaland, would join other senior leaders in Delhi to restart the talks with Mishra, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Since September last year, Mishra visited Nagaland three times and held a series of meetings with the NSCN-IM leaders, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and various other leaders and stakeholders.

Mishra, during his visit to Nagaland in September last year, also discussed the Naga issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).