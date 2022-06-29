NATO calls Russia its ‘most significant and direct threat’

Madrid: NATO declared Russia the most significant and direct threat to its members’ peace and security, as the military alliance met Wednesday to confront what NATO’s chief called the biggest security crisis since World War II.

It also promised to step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it fights off Russia’s invasion.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chided NATO for not embracing his embattled country more fully and asked for more weapons to defeat Moscow’s forces.