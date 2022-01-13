NATO-Russia Council meeting ends without clear result

Brussels: Talks between representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Russia concluded without a clear outcome, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg describing the differences between the two sides as "significant" and "will not be easy to bridge".

"This was not an easy discussion," he told journalists after the four-hour meeting on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"But that is exactly why this meeting was so important. We had a very serious and direct exchange on the situation in and around Ukraine. And the implications for European security. There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues. Our differences will not be easy to bridge."