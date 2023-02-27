Nearly 4 mn children, women in Sudan malnourished: UN

Khartoum: The UN has said that nearly 4 million children and women in Sudan are suffering from acute malnutrition.

"About 4 million children under five and pregnant and lactating women are estimated to be acutely malnourished and need humanitarian lifesaving nutrition services in 2023, of these 611,000 are facing severe acute malnutrition," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHA) said in a statement.