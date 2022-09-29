‘Need for UN Security Council reform cannot be denied forever’

Washington: The need to reform the UN Security Council cannot be denied forever, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said even as he noted that India never believed that revamping the top organ of the world body will be an easy process.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member in the United Nations.

Currently, the UN Security Council has five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation UN Security Council, will complete its two-year tenure in December this year. In the month of December, India will preside over the Security Council.

"We have, we have never thought that it was an easy process. But we do believe that the need for reform cannot be denied forever,” Jaishankar told a group of Indian journalists here on Wednesday while responding to a question on the seriousness on the part of the US on reforming the Security Council.