Negotiations inch forward on deal to restore Iran nuke deal

Tehran: Negotiations on a deal to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran are reportedly inching forwards, with Tehran saying on Thursday that it was examining the latest proposal.

Iran received a response from the US administration on Wednesday to EU foreign affairs envoy JosepBorrell's compromise proposal for the text of the agreement, reports dpa news agency.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that Tehran would now carefully examine the US response and then immediately announce its decision to the EU.

Iran had sent the EU its response to Borrell's compromise proposal last week, and also some proposed amendments, to which the US has now responded in turn.