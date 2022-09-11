Negotiations with Russia currently impossible: Zelensky

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that it remains impossible to negotiate the end of the war with Russia because it has failed to formulate any adequate positions, Zelensky said at the panel discussion during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

"We want to end the war, but (our) circumstances and capabilities have changed. (Our people do) not want to negotiate with terrorists. Although one can communicate even with terrorists, because at least they know what they want," the President added on Saturday.