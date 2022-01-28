NeoCov: Wuhan scientists warn of new variant, WHO says requires further study

According to scientists from the Wuhan University in China, NeoCov can penetrate human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2. It is the closest relative to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

"It is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for humans," researchers said in a paper posted on preprint website bioRxiv, and not peer-reviewed yet.However, according to the WHO, the question of whether the NeoCov coronavirus, recently discovered in bats in South Africa, poses a threat to humans, requires further study. "Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study," the health body was quoted as saying to TASS news agency.