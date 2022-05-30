Nepal Army physically locates Tara Air plane air crash site: Spokesperson

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.

The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, Brig. Gen. Silwal said on Twitter.

Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang, he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft.

The fate of 22 people, including the four members of an Indian family, on board the Nepalese airlines plane remained unclear as bad weather made it difficult to locate the aircraft that went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.

The crash site has been located but the aircraft is totally damaged and parts are scattered here and there, according to Ratopati.com, a popular news portal.