Nepal, India plan to ink deals during PM's visit

Kathmandu: During Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's upcoming trip to India, the two neighbouring countries are planning to sign a series of agreements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, will embark on a four-day trip on May 31. This is his first official foreign visit since assuming office in December last year.

In a statement, the Ministry said Dahal's visit is on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Prachanda will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal and various other dignitaries and high-ranking officers.

After delegation-level talks between Prachanda and Modi on June 1, a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed, according to Nepali officials.