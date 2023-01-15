Nepal plane crash: 68 bodies recovered; 12 identified

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that took off for Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed at Nayagaun at around 10.30 a.m., killing all 72 people -- 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, according to Yeti Airlines.

Among the passengers were three infants, three children and 62 adults.