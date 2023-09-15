Nepal PM to meet Xi during China visit

"After attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, I will leave straight for China’s city of Hangzhou," Prachanda, as the Prime Minister is popularly known, said in an address to Parliament.

“Nepal and China have shared long, cordial, and closed relations for centuries, and in recent years, these relations have become multi-dimensional and deepened too. China has become Nepal’s development partner and assisting Nepal in its overall developmental endeavors,” he added.

In his capacity as Prime Minister, this is Prachanda’s third visit to China, after making trips in 2008 and 2017.