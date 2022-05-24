Never have I been so ashamed: Russian envoy criticises war

For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year, he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion. The resignation amounts to a rare if not unprecedented public admission of disgruntlement about Russia’s war in Ukraine among the Russian diplomatic corps.

It comes at a time when Putin’s government has sought to crack down on dissent over the invasion and quell narratives that conflict with the Russian government’s line about how the special military operation as it’s officially known in Russia is proceeding.