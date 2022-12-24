New Covid wave: India, Pak, Sri Lanka among least hit; Japan worst

However, Japan is at the top now with 173,336 new cases recorded on Friday, followed by Brazil (70,415), South Korea (68,168), with a total of around 75 countries coming in the grip of the fresh outbreak, with a total of 532,142 new cases logged worldwide.



From the start of the pandemic in late 2019, the US has recorded the highest infections -- 10,22,03,321 -- as well as deaths -- 11,15,913.