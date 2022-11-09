New Omicron subvariants increasing Covid cases in US

BQ.1.1 made up 18.8 per cent of circulating variants, and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 16.5 per cent of circulating cases in the week ending November 5, Xinhua news agency reported citing the CDC data.

The two variants accounted for about one-quarter of new Covid-19 infections nationwide in the week ending October 29, CDC data showed.

The two new variants have been growing especially fast since October.