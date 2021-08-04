New York Governor urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

New York, Aug 4: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced mounting pressure to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

I think he should resign, Biden told reporters Tuesday, echoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York's US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, all Democrats.

The leader of the state Assembly, which has the power to bring impeachment charges, said it was clear Cuomo could no longer remain in office. Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said he would move to complete an impeachment inquiry "as quickly as possible.

Cuomo remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that the facts are much different than what has been portrayed" and that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

In a telephone conversation with Heastie, Cuomo insisted he wouldn't leave office and told the speaker he needed to work fellow Democrats and garner enough votes to stop an impeachment, according to a person familiar with the conversation.