New York shooter captured; he himself likely tipped off police

"We got him", New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday after the manhunt in the rush hour shooting and smoke attack on a train in the city's underground train system ended.

Federal Prosecutor Breon Peace said that the alleged shooter, Frank James, 62, was charged with carrying out "terrorist attacks or other violence against a mass transportation system" on Tuesday.

James had posted several hate-filled screeds on social media against various communities and Adams.

Ten people were injured in the gunfire, five of them critically, and at least 13 others were hurt from smoke inhalation when he had set off a smoke canister before opening fire in a train car, and in the chaos that followed.

Police identified him as the suspect from a bank card and keys to a rented van that they found in a bag he had abandoned on the train.

"We were able to shrink his world," Police Commissioner Keetchan Sewell said of the manhunt with a $50,000 reward that brought in several tips to the police hotline.

Although it was not stated in the announcement of his arrest, police sources told media outlets that the tip that James was in a McDonald's restaurant came from him as the caller said something to the effect, "I think you are looking for me," before giving his whereabouts.